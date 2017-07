AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 40s crashed Monday afternoon on Southwest Parkway, receiving critical, life-threatening injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 9500 block of the parkway, west of Barton Creek Boulevard, at 4:12 p.m. for the crash, involving a single motorcycle.

Medics took the man to South Austin Medical Center. Drivers should expect delays in the area of the crash.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.