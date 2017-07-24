Man drowns while swimming in Lake Buchanan

By Published:
FILE - Lake Buchanan from Black Rock Park (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Lake Buchanan from Black Rock Park (KXAN File Photo)

LAKE BUCHANAN, Texas (KXAN) — A 28-year-old man who rescued from Lake Buchanan Saturday evening passed away at the hospital a few hours later.

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife says Juan Antonio Volanos was on a tube when he fell out. His friends who were on shore said it was about 15 minutes before they noticed he wasn’t on the tube.

Volanos’ friends were able to retrieve him before emergency crews arrived at the scene. Volanos was rushed to the hospital via medical helicopter but he died around 2 a.m. Sunday.

This is the second drowning on Lake Buchanan this summer. A 39-year-old man died in June after authorities say he jumped from a cliff into Lake Buchanan.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s