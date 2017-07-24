Man drowns while swimming in Lake Buchanan

LAKE BUCHANAN, Texas (KXAN) — A 28-year-old man who rescued from Lake Buchanan Saturday evening passed away at the hospital a few hours later.

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife says Juan Antonio Volanos was on a tube when he fell out. His friends who were on shore said it was about 15 minutes before they noticed he wasn’t on the tube.

Volanos’ friends were able to retrieve him before emergency crews arrived at the scene. Volanos was rushed to the hospital via medical helicopter but he died around 2 a.m. Sunday.

This is the second drowning on Lake Buchanan this summer. A 39-year-old man died in June after authorities say he jumped from a cliff into Lake Buchanan.