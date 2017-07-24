Lightning sparks Cedar Park house fire

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters were called to a Cedar Park home after lightning struck as a band of storms moved through the city Monday afternoon.

Cedar Park officials tell KXAN the house on Paden Circle was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

As of 4:05 p.m., officials say the fire is still burning.

On Sunday afternoon, a house in northwest Austin was hit by lightning, causing a fire in the attic. The fire was put out in less than 20 minutes.