Lawmakers to clarify rules on when someone can be resuscitated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lawmakers will again attempt to clarify state rules around “do not resuscitate” orders–the policies doctors use to decide whether to attempt CPR or another life-saving maneuver when someone is going die.

Because force is needed to resuscitate someone on the brink of death through CPR, sometimes a large amount of physical harm can be inflicted. If a patient does not want to be resuscitated, they get a do not resuscitate (DNR). DNRs are only applicable to patients who are under the immediate supervision of a medical profession; it does not apply to situations out in the public realm.

Several bills filed by Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, and Sen. Charles Perry, R- Lubbock, look to give patients, or their medical-decision makers, information on whether they have a DNR or not and if that’s ok with them.

Gov. Greg Abbott put the issue on his special session agenda, so over the next 30 days, lawmakers can change Texas laws about DNRs.

“Patient protections relating to Do-Not-Resuscitate orders must be strengthened and clarified under law,” said Gov. Abbott in a recent press release. “As leaders of this state, we have a responsibility to protect life at all stages.”

HB 43 by Rep. Bonnen would apply to healthcare facilities, hospitals, assisted living facilities or hospices. The bill would require a DNR to be written directions of a competent patient, oral directions of a competent patient in front of their medical decision-maker, or the directions of a patient’s legal guardian or medical power of attorney.

