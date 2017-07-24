Fresh ground chuck recalled from HEB in Buda

By Published:
HEB Store (File Image)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — If you recently purchased fresh ground chuck from the H-E-B store in Buda, you should check if it’s part of a recall.

H-E-B says it’s issuing a precautionary recall for the “fresh ground chuck 80/20 packed on styrofoam trays.” The meat was only sold in the Buda store located on Interstate 35 on July 23, 2017 with a time stamp of 4:30 p.m. or later. There is a possibility there is metal from a mesh glove in the product.

The meat being recalled is isolated only to the Buda store and does not affect any other product dates or stores.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438.

