Ford, transportation officials to survey Austin police SUVs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Ford Motor Company continues to state they haven’t found any issues with carbon monoxide leaks in their Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles, the Austin Police Department still has to deal with CO detectors going off in their units indicating there are potential leaks.

The Austin Police Association tells KXAN the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration along with Ford engineers are in Austin this week to investigate what could be causing the leaks. APA President Ken Casaday says everyone will be meeting Monday morning to check the vehicles in question.

Casaday says 50 SUVs are being pulled from service so they can be surveyed–the department has a total of 397 Ford SUVs in its fleet. Last week, several Austin police officers were taken to the hospital after the CO alarms in their vehicles went off. No officers were injuried.

According to a CNN Money report, Ford issued a statement earlier this month stating, “We have investigated and not found any carbon monoxide issue resulting from the design of our Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles. We know police modify these vehicles, which can contribute to exhaust-related issues. We have provided instructions to help seal these modifications and are ready to inspect any vehicles with this concern. Also, we will cooperate with NHTSA on this investigation, as we always do.”

One APD sergeant is suing Ford Motor Company and Leif Johnson Ford for damages his attorney claim were related to CO poisoning. According to the suit, Sgt. Zachary LaHood was working on March 18, 2017 when he became nauseous, light-headed and had cognitive difficulties, headaches and blurred vision. LaHood told KXAN he almost lost consciousness and nearly crashed into an oncoming bus before pulling his Ford Explorer over and calling for help.