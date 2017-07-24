Decomposed body found in southwest Travis County

By Published:
Travis County Sheriff's Office patrol car insignia (KXAN FILE Photo/Dani Guerrero)
(KXAN FILE Photo/Dani Guerrero)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A body that was found in southwestern Travis County on Sunday was so badly decomposed that authorities will have to wait for an autopsy to be done before any details regarding the person’s death are released.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the 10000 block of Sandy Beach Road, which is off of Hamilton Pool Road, for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a body that was in the “advanced stage of decomposition.” Authorities are not saying if the body was located inside a home or elsewhere.

The identity of the victim won’t be released until authorities make contact with next of kin.

