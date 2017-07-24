City of Austin hopes to spend $75M fixing flood prone areas downtown

Planners say multiple areas need repairs sooner rather than later

By Published:
Flooding from Shoal Creek May 25, 2015.
Flooding from Shoal Creek May 25, 2015. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department is asking for $75 million to help fix areas prone to flooding during storms. Planners have mapped out areas near the city’s core that need the most attention.

The money would come from a city bond package proposed for 2018. The last time the city’s watershed protection department received money from a bond was in 2006. The department received nearly $100 million, and that money has gone toward flood mitigation efforts in areas with major issues like Onion Creek. This time, planners say if bond money is approved, they’ll mostly focus on drainage projects in and around downtown Austin.

“In a lot of the urban core, we’ve got a lot of places that just get overwhelmed with medium-sized or small floods,” said Watershed Protection Department Planning Division Manager Matt Hollon.

The Watershed Protection Department estimates that around 1,900 homes and businesses are at immediate risk of severe damage, in the case of a major 100-year flood.

“Given that we’re in flash flood alley and these kind of rain bombs can hit at any time,” Hollon said, “those folks really are looking for some help.”

Hollon says the $75 million would cover the city’s most pressing projects concerning storm drain, creek flood and erosion.

“We’ve grown really quickly and a lot of our storm water infrastructure just hasn’t kept pace,” Hollon said.

The Watershed Protection Department receives funding through customers’ monthly utility bills. Hollon says the department plans to put around $37 million of its budget toward capital projects in the next year, but he says it’s not enough to address the many problem areas in urgent need of attention.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s