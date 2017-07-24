Celebrating International Tequila Day with 2 Different Palomas

By Published: Updated:

Tequila has quickly become one of the world’s most-loved spirits, and there’s no better day to celebrate than International Tequila Day on July 24th. The Paloma is a tequila classic, and Jessica Sanders of Drink.Well is here to show us how to mix it up, using Patrón Tequila as the tequila of choice. You can celebrate International Tequila Day with Jessica at Drink.Well and for details on Tequila products and recipes, go to PatronTequila.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Patrón Tequila. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s