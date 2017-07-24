Celebrating International Tequila Day with 2 Different Palomas

Tequila has quickly become one of the world’s most-loved spirits, and there’s no better day to celebrate than International Tequila Day on July 24th. The Paloma is a tequila classic, and Jessica Sanders of Drink.Well is here to show us how to mix it up, using Patrón Tequila as the tequila of choice. You can celebrate International Tequila Day with Jessica at Drink.Well and for details on Tequila products and recipes, go to PatronTequila.com.

Sponsored by Patrón Tequila. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.