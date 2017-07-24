Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman saves man choking on brisket at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman is being credited with saving the life of a man who started choking while eating brisket at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday.

The Chicago Tribune reports Freeman was at the airport headed to training camp when his flight was delayed. While he waited for his flight, Freeman decided to get a brisket sandwich at the Salt Lick. As he was digging into his sandwich, he noticed a man, who was also eating brisket, in distress.

Recognizing that the man was possibly choking, an older woman tried to administer the Heimlich maneuver but when she couldn’t help him, Freeman stepped in. But it wasn’t that easy for the 6-foot, 234-pound linebacker. It took him two tries.

“I grabbed him again and hit him again with it,” Freeman told the Chicago Tribune. “And when I put him down the second time, his eyes got big. He was like, ‘Oh, my god! I think you just saved my life, man!’ It was crazy.”

Once the food was dislodged, Freeman took a photo with Marcus Ryan, the man who he helped. In his tweet Sunday, Freeman said, “CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan’s life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha.

Any mother would be proud, Freeman!

CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan's life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha pic.twitter.com/yzgGw967iO — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) July 23, 2017