Austin police sergeant fired for lying about SXSW overtime

By Published:
FILE - Austin Police Department Headquarters (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin Police Department Headquarters (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department sergeant is accused of repeatedly deceiving his superiors when he claimed to be taking a family vacation and was actually working overtime at South by Southwest.

Sgt. Richard Davis was fired by Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley on Friday, according to a police department disciplinary memo.

On Jan. 27, 2017, Davis emailed his Special Response Team (SRT) platoon leader that he would be unavailable to work South by Southwest on March 17-18.

Davis said he would be out of town with his family for spring break from March 12-18. On March 17, however, an Austin police commander and the platoon leader saw Davis working downtown on a private, secondary-employment contract for the SXSW Safety Team, the memo continues.

Chief Manley says Davis in fact worked several days during South by Southwest, working at least 80 overtime hours from March 12-18 as part of his Law Enforcement Related Employment (LERE).

Days after listing his home for sale on Jan. 10 — and canceling his family’s spring break plans — the memo states Davis signed up for overtime shifts during the festival and asked to be notified if any more opened up.

On Feb. 19, he sent an email to a superior that he would not be available to work SRT during the festival. He would ultimately work 80 hours during SXSW week, while policy limits offers to 76 working hours in a week unless they get approval from a commander.

After realizing his supervisors had seen him working overtime, the memo says Davis he emailed his superior with his intention to resign from the team in early April, but was removed by a commander in March.

Shortly after being removed, Davis told his commander in an email that he was supplementing the income of someone — redacted in the official memo — who was recently diagnosed with cancer and was living on a fixed income.

The memo states Davis told internal affairs that he planned to go on vacation all along, and consequently was lying to his platoon leader when he asked for more OT slots. APD policy says a single sustained violation for dishonesty warrants an indefinite suspension.

According to the memo, Davis lied frequently to internal investigators and his superiors in regard to his plans for SXSW week. Instead of taking responsibility by telling the truth, Chief Manley says Davis chose to continuously offer “exculpatory evidence… [that] corroborated his deception” — giving Manley no choice but to fire him.

Davis has 10 days to appeal the firing starting from his receipt of the memo.

Employee records show Davis joined the department in December 2003.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s