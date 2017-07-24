Armed man robs BBVA Compass Bank in Round Rock

On July 21, 2017, at approximately 4:50 p.m., an aggravated robbery occurred at the BBVA Compass Bank in Round Rock. (Round Rock Police Department)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Round Rock need help identifying a man who they say robbed the BBVA Compass Bank last week.

The armed robbery happened on Friday, July 21 just before 5 p.m. at the bank located at the corner of Interstate 35 and E. Palm Valley Boulevard. Police say the suspect came in, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the teller; but he left without any money.

The suspect wore a baseball cap, sunglasses and a bandana over his face. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark long sleeved shirt, dark wind-pants with a stripe and tennis shoes. The suspect is believed to be Hispanic, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and around 150-175 pounds.

If anyone has information about this person or this incident, call police at 512-569-0465 or email shawn.scott@ic.fbi.gov. Submit anonymous crime tips using Tip411, by texting RRPD + the tip to 847411.

