Wildflower Center celebrates ‘Lady Bird Day’

"The nature we are concerned with ultimately is human nature." -- Lady Bird Johnson, as quoted on a stone at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. (KXAN/Kyle Kovilaritch)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – People gathered at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Sunday to get in touch with nature and learn about the influence of the center’s namesake and founder.

The wildflower center celebrated Lady Bird Day with free admission, food, stories and a tour of the gardens.

Officials at the center say it’s important to remember her influence on enacting more than 200 environmental laws, making a lasting impact.

“Our Texas roadways are the beauty that they are today because of her actions,” said the center’s Director of Programs Tanya Zastrow. “But then when they were done at the White House, Mrs. Johnson just played a vital role here in Austin — the Conway Trail, the Lady Bird Lake Trail is all because of her efforts.”

The Wildflower Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 4801 La Crosse Ave. in southwest Austin.

