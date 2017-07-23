State of Texas: Abbott’s Special Session

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers have returned to Austin for the special session, taking up many of the same bills that failed to pass just months ago.

There are 20 items on Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session call. Many of them hot button, and controversial. The head of the Senate – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — says he wants to pass all of them. Speaker of the House, Joe Straus, does not.

That’s why the house is moving slower on the first one — sunset legislation. Lawmakers must pass it before they can work on the other 19.

For a look at the days ahead, Jay Root of the Texas Tribune and Bob Garrett of the Dallas Morning News join our roundtable this week.

Watch State of Texas every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KXAN.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s