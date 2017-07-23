State of Texas: Abbott’s Special Session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers have returned to Austin for the special session, taking up many of the same bills that failed to pass just months ago.

There are 20 items on Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session call. Many of them hot button, and controversial. The head of the Senate – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — says he wants to pass all of them. Speaker of the House, Joe Straus, does not.

That’s why the house is moving slower on the first one — sunset legislation. Lawmakers must pass it before they can work on the other 19.

For a look at the days ahead, Jay Root of the Texas Tribune and Bob Garrett of the Dallas Morning News join our roundtable this week.

