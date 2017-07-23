Quintuplet newborns head home, spent three months in Seton NICU

AUSTIN (KXAN) – One Central Texas couple is carrying not one, but five, babies home this weekend. Their quintuplets spent several months in the Seton Medical Center Austin NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) getting stronger and waiting to go home.

Doctors released all of the babies on Sunday.

When Liz and Daniel Hodges first found out they were pregnant, doctors thought the couple was having twins. But, the head count kept growing.

“He said, ‘let me take a look around and make sure I didn’t miss any,'” said Liz Hodges, the quint’s mother. “That was when he found the fifth. And, that was when our hearts dropped.”

On March 24, she delivered Nolan, Liam, Connell, Teagan, and Dillon. Add in two-year-old big brother, Rowan, and that’s six. A full house.

“It’s just really trying to keep our sanity and get some sleep,” dad Daniel Hodges said.

The babies were born at 26 weeks, making them premature. They spent nearly four months in the neonatal intensive care unit, receiving 24-hour care. Doctors said they practiced the birth and routine care for the babies. The last time Seton doctors delivered and cared for quintuplets was back in 2010.

“We had a schedule that was really just for them,” said Dr. John Loyd, the chief of Neonatology at Dell Children’s Hospital. “So we had people on call, ready to come in at a moment’s notice to support five ICU admissions at once.”

Both parents work in health care. Dad is in medical school and mom is a nurse. The Hodges say at such a young age, their quint’s personalities are very distinctive. For instance, Nolan is the talker. Dillon is the most active. And Teagan, the only girl, is very headstrong.

“She’s going to run the show,” Mom said.

The Hodges told KXAN News that several family and friends have already volunteered to help with round-the-clock care of the babies.

Because of their large brood, the Hodges have a fundraising page to help with the costs of raising five babies and a toddler. The family will also be the subject of a cable reality show this Fall.