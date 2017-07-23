New education option for those short on time: ACC weekend college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re considering a career change but you just don’t have the time during the week to tackle college coursework, now there’s a new program that just might help.

Austin Community College is making it possible for students to earn an associate degree or certification on the weekend with Friday night and Saturday courses.

“This program supports a segment of our student population that really wants to get an associate’s degree, but they just cannot do it on Monday and Wednesday mornings or on Tuesday and Thursday evenings,” said Dr. Gaye Lynn Scott, Associate Vice President of Academic Programs at ACC.

The community college has offered weekend classes for a while, but for the first time a student can earn an entire two year degree in general studies, arts or science — or a certification in welding, automotive or woodworking over two semesters — solely on the weekend.

“It’s for students who know how to take charge of their time, had to really organize their time, how to work around their work schedule and around their family obligations,” Scott said.

Students can expect a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.

The program will be offered at ACC’s Highland, Riverside and Round Rock campuses starting in the fall of 2017.

For more information about the new weekend college program, visit www.austincc.edu/weekend