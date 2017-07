AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin fire crews are battling a house fire in Northwest Austin, said the Austin Fire Department.

It’s happening in the 8900 block of Black Oak Street, near Anderson Mill Road and Parmer Lane.

Fire crews said it started from a lightning strike. The fire is in the attic.

