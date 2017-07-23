Firefighters battle Burnet grass fire, shed fire

By Published:
Fire fighters working to contain a grass fire in Burnet county. (Photo Courtesy of Matt Briscoe, Hill Country Tribune)
Fire fighters working to contain a grass fire in Burnet county. (Photo Courtesy of Matt Briscoe, Hill Country Tribune)

Burnet (KXAN)– Firefighters battled a fire that burned two storage sheds in Burnet late Saturday night.

According to the Burnet Fire Department, the fire started just before 11 p.m. in the Hoovers Valley area west of Burnet. Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene along with Burnet County Fire Department, East Buhanan and Cassie Volunteer Fire Departments.

While there was also a grass fire near the area at Hoover Valley Road near Park Road 4 around the same time, the Fire Department says the two incidents are not connected. They believe the shed fire was started by something in the shed and the cause of the grass fire is still unknown. No one was injured in either of those fires.

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s