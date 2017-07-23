Firefighters battle Burnet grass fire, shed fire

Burnet (KXAN)– Firefighters battled a fire that burned two storage sheds in Burnet late Saturday night.

According to the Burnet Fire Department, the fire started just before 11 p.m. in the Hoovers Valley area west of Burnet. Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene along with Burnet County Fire Department, East Buhanan and Cassie Volunteer Fire Departments.

While there was also a grass fire near the area at Hoover Valley Road near Park Road 4 around the same time, the Fire Department says the two incidents are not connected. They believe the shed fire was started by something in the shed and the cause of the grass fire is still unknown. No one was injured in either of those fires.