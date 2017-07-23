Crash snarls traffic on US 290 between Dripping Springs, Cedar Valley

By Published:
Two of the three vehicles that crashed and snarled traffic on US 290 for hours between Dripping Springs and Cedar Valley Sunday, July 23, 2017. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)
Two of the three vehicles that crashed and snarled traffic on US 290 for hours between Dripping Springs and Cedar Valley Sunday, July 23, 2017. (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A three-car pile-up led to a traffic stand still in Hays County Sunday afternoon, said a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on US 290 at Trautwein Road between Dripping Springs and Cedar Valley.

San Marcos Hays EMS said there were multiple patients with injuries, some of which were possibly life-threatening.

No other information was released Sunday evening.

Just this week, KXAN told you speed limits in that area were dropped for the second time in seven months.

City leaders said it was a necessary change to make sure drivers stay safe.

A 45 mph zone has been extended through Dripping Springs, and speed limits from the Blanco to Travis County lines were reduced by 5 mph.

