Affordable housing activists protest Trump’s housing budget cuts during “Week of Action”

Austin (KXAN)– Several groups are joining forces at Austin city hall to launch a week of action. The “Austin Homes Austin voices Rally” is demanding more investment in Federal housing programs.

In Austin, the week began with a rally outside Austin City Hall Saturday. and continue with other events, including teach-ins, letter writing and call-ins.The group, made up of several organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Austin Housing Coalition and ADAPT of Texas, is calling on the Trump administration to roll back proposed budget cuts to the HUD Department. They say the cuts would hurt the city’s plan to address affordability issues.

“If anything, Austin, like everyone has said, needs more funding,” said Jacqueline Perez, an Austin Habitat for Humanity Homeowner. “Austin is a beautiful city, beautiful families, beautiful people here. That deserve stable and safe housing”.

This week, Forbes named Austin the second most overvalued housing market in the country. San Antonio was number one. In June, The Austin Board of Realtors found inside Austin city limits, the average home price as almost 400-thousand dollars.

The National Week of Action continues from July 22 – July 29.

 

