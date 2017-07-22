Silver alert issued for missing man with cognitive impairment

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement officers are looking for a man that may be in danger.

Police say 69-year-old Dinnie Dean Dinsmore was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday at a home in Lewisville, about 25 miles north of Dallas, driving a white 2012 Honda Accord.

Dinsmore is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a colorful shirt, blue shorts and orange decks shoes.

Police say Dinsmore has a cognitive impairment that poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information, call the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3640.