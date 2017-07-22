Plane crashes into Lake Travis; all 3 on board safe

Related Coverage Amphibious plane crashes into Lake Travis

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) – Three people were rescued by deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol when the plane they were in crashed into Lake Travis near Starnes Island Sunday evening, said Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristen Dark.

It happened at about 5:34 p.m. near the island located just southwest of Volente Beach, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

The TCSO Lake Patrol arrived quickly to the scene and safely removed all three passengers from the plane. Dark said the plane did not sink, but was upside down and was being towed to shore.

A witness told KXAN that he saw the plane, which he said was a seaplane, crash into the lake. He said it missed a few boats and then started to sink.

A plane also crashed into Lake Travis earlier this month. No one was hurt in that crash, either.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.