Owners of ‘Noah’s Ark’ attraction want to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community (Photo from video by NBC4 Staff)
Kentucky Ark Encounter wants to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community (Photo from video by NBC4 Staff)

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow.

Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote “Christians need to take back the rainbow.”

According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, “The rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ movement – and will continue to be after that movement has ended. As Christians, we need to take the rainbow back and teach our young people its true meaning.”

Ham also tweeted that the rainbow lights would be a permanent fixture at the attraction.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s