Owners of ‘Noah’s Ark’ attraction want to ‘take back’ rainbow from LGBTQ community

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WCMH) — The owners of the Ark Encounter attraction have created controversy by stating they want Christians to reclaim the significance of the rainbow.

Ken Ham, co-owner of the attraction, tweeted a photo of the ark lit up in rainbow colors and wrote “Christians need to take back the rainbow.”

According to WXIX, in his blog post, Ham clarifies his tweet, writing, “The rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ movement – and will continue to be after that movement has ended. As Christians, we need to take the rainbow back and teach our young people its true meaning.”

Ham also tweeted that the rainbow lights would be a permanent fixture at the attraction.