Group wants to boost cornea transplants, eye donors in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For many patients, the gift of sight begins with a much-needed transplant. That is why one Lions Club branch is pushing for more eye donations across Central Texas.

10-year-old Carmel Navarro was born with a large cataract in her right eye. It led to blurred vision and painful mornings.

“I always felt like something was in my eye,” said the 5th grader.

So three years ago, doctors decided on a cornea transplant. But, Carmel’s body rejected the first and second ones. The third one took, improving her vision. She has also been able to contact the family of 13-year-old Peyton James, one of her cornea donors. Peyton took his own life in 2014, but told his parents that he wanted to be an organ donor.

“They’re really happy to see me,” said Carmel, of Peyton’s parents. “Because I always give them some remembrance of their son.”

That gift is why Carmel and dozens others attended a weekend seminar in Manor hosted by the Lone Star Lions Eye Bank. The group said the gathering is one way to boost awareness about eye transplants and to get more donors on the state’s registry.

“If you take something to the grave that would save people’s lives or eight people’s lives or maybe more, that doesn’t feel right to me,” said Lions’ First Vice District Gov. James Haverland. “It’s a blessing when someone donates their organs.”

Doctors can use several parts of one eye on a number of patients. And, cornea tissue is one of the most forgiving among organs. A man can donate to a woman. Doctors don’t need to make a match; and, the right eye can go into a left eye. Researchers at the eye bank said cornea transplants have a high success rate. About 94 percent of them lead to some restoration of vision.

That is why the wait list for a transplant is so short, said Erica Garcia, the executive director at the eye bank.

“There’s no waiting by the phone,” she said.

Garcia said last year, her team recovered and processed more than 1,000 donations and most of them went to recipients in Texas. What’s more: Sometimes the eye bank receives tissue after a donor has died.

“When we contact families, because they may not have been aware of it. But, families really are grateful to have that opportunity on the worst day of their lives that something good can come from it.”