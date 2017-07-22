Firefighters battle brush fires in Travis and Hays counties

A firefighter hoses down the ground with water after a brush fire near an apartment complex on Grove Boulevard in southeast Austin on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (Austin Fire Department)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) – Fire crews battled two large brush fires early Saturday afternoon.

The first one started in Hays County just after 11:30 a.m. and impacted people traveling to Float Fest. The Kyle, San Marcos, South Hays and York Creek Fire Departments worked to put it out near the intersection of FM 621 and Scull Road southeast of San Marcos. San Marcos Hays County EMS said the fire temporarily shut down traffic on Scull Road.

Several large, round hay bales burned. Responders used heavy equipment to flip them over and make sure they were completely extinguished. Crews had the fire under control and in mop-up stage by 2:50 p.m.

Emergency responders use construction equipment to flip burning hay bales and completely extinguish them off of Scull Road in Hays County on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (San Marcos Hays EMS)
The second brush fire broke out at about 1 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Boulevard near East Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive in southeast Austin.

Firefighters had it under control in less than 40 minutes and prevented the two-acre fire from growing any larger and spreading to six nearby apartment buildings, said the Austin Fire Department.

Crews remained at the scene checking for hot spots to ensure the fire was completely extinguished, said AFD.

As a reminder, nearly every county in the KXAN viewing area is currently under a burn ban, including Travis, Williamson, Hays, Burnet and Blanco counties. You can see a map of all currently active burn bans in Texas here.

