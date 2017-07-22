Fire destroys abandoned building in southeast Austin

By Published:
A fire destroyed an abandoned building on South Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at an abandoned building Saturday evening in southeast Austin, said the Austin Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire at about 7:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Pleasant Valley Road north of East Riverside Drive.

AFD said that the firefight was defensive and that they had it knocked down in less than an hour, just before 8:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire and the cost of the damage remains under investigation, AFD said.

At nearly the same time as the abandoned building fire, crews also fought a separate fire at a single-wide mobile home in East Travis County.

The call for that one came in at about 7:48 p.m. in the 3700 block of River Road north of SH 71 before you get to McKinney Roughs Nature Park.

That firefight was also defensive, AFD said. There was no additional information about whether or not there were any injuries, the cause of the fire or extent of the damage.

