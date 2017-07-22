Car drives off dragging gas pump, causing fire

Published:
Austin fire deparment responds to a fire at a gas pump. 07/21 Photo courtesy of Austin Fire Department.

Austin (KXAN)– Ever leave your gas tank open after filling up? Worse than that, a driver caused a fire Friday evening after leaving the gas nozzle in the car tank and driving off.

Austin Fire Department says as the driver drove off, he pulled the pump over, dragging it and the friction ignited fuel in the pump.

No one was hurt and according to the Fire Department, an attendant at the Exxon gas station  quickly activated the emergency shut off button and was able to keep the fire contained to only one pump.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 5:53 p.m. and were able to put out residual fire from gas that had poured out of the pump onto the ground. The Fire Department says the pump was the only thing damaged but they do not have a damage estimate yet.

