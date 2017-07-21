Woman caught in Williamson Co. hiding 41 lbs. of meth in boat batteries

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies arrested a woman during a traffic stop they say had 41 pounds of meth hidden inside batteries made for boats or jet skis.

Williamson County deputies pulled over Jessica Verdiguel, 36, on Interstate 35 in Jarrell, near County Road 305, on Tuesday at 2:38 p.m.

Verdiguel told them she was on her way from Laredo to Dallas for real estate classes, but they became suspicious of her after she acted nervously.

After giving them permission to search her car, deputies found the batteries full of meth inside a toolbox in the back of her pickup. She told them she did not know the drugs, worth $270,000, were there.

If convicted, she could face up to 99 years in prison.

In another case, on July 12, police arrested 23-year-old Seline Ayala, who is accused of having 75 pounds of meth hidden in her car, worth about $2 million.

Officers pulled her over near I-35 and 51st Street last Wednesday and found the drugs hidden in three jugs of degreaser. APD says Ayala faces federal drug trafficking charges.