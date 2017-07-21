Woman caught in Williamson Co. hiding 41 lbs. of meth in boat batteries

KXAN Staff Published:
Jessica Verdiguel (Williamson County Jail Photo)
Jessica Verdiguel (Williamson County Jail Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies arrested a woman during a traffic stop they say had 41 pounds of meth hidden inside batteries made for boats or jet skis.

Williamson County deputies pulled over Jessica Verdiguel, 36, on Interstate 35 in Jarrell, near County Road 305, on Tuesday at 2:38 p.m.

Verdiguel told them she was on her way from Laredo to Dallas for real estate classes, but they became suspicious of her after she acted nervously.

41 lbs. of meth found in Williamson County (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)
41 lbs. of meth found in Williamson County (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

After giving them permission to search her car, deputies found the batteries full of meth inside a toolbox in the back of her pickup. She told them she did not know the drugs, worth $270,000, were there.

If convicted, she could face up to 99 years in prison.

In another case, on July 12, police arrested 23-year-old Seline Ayala, who is accused of having 75 pounds of meth hidden in her car, worth about $2 million.

Officers pulled her over near I-35 and 51st Street last Wednesday and found the drugs hidden in three jugs of degreaser. APD says Ayala faces federal drug trafficking charges.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s