Virtual reality lab offers Austinites a chance to try out new tech

By Published:
Capital Factory's virtual reality lab allows anyone to come in and test out various VR applications. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
Capital Factory's virtual reality lab allows anyone to come in and test out various VR applications. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With all the talk of virtual reality these days, you might have been wondering what all the fuss is about.

Downtown Austin’s technology startup accelerator Capital Factory wants to make it easier for Austinites to find out for themselves.

The company recently opened its virtual reality, or VR, lab to the public. What started in December as a place for developers to test out ideas is now available for anyone to come in and try out various virtual reality applications.

The lab is set up with several different VR headsets and controllers, with monitors so others can watch what’s happening.

But the space is for more than just games.

On KXAN News Today  on the CW at 7:30, meet a local entrepreneur who’s using the lab to develop an educational book series in virtual and augmented reality. 

