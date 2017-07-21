Virtual reality lab offers Austinites a chance to try out new tech

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With all the talk of virtual reality these days, you might have been wondering what all the fuss is about.

Downtown Austin’s technology startup accelerator Capital Factory wants to make it easier for Austinites to find out for themselves.

The company recently opened its virtual reality, or VR, lab to the public. What started in December as a place for developers to test out ideas is now available for anyone to come in and try out various virtual reality applications.

The lab is set up with several different VR headsets and controllers, with monitors so others can watch what’s happening.

But the space is for more than just games.

