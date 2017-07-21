VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect with ‘large pointy nose’ hits more stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have released new surveillance video of an armed robbery suspect who is believed to be responsible for at least 10 robberies in Austin, Pflugerville and San Marcos.

Described by police as 25-30 years old, around 6-feet tall, medium build, with dark hair and a “large pointy nose,” officers have added three aggravated robberies to the seven previously pinned on the suspect.

They include: a May 25 robbery of the 7-Eleven at 17511 Schultz Ln. in Pflugerville at 11:03 p.m., a June 1 robbery of the Shell gas station at 1699 N. Interstate 35 in San Marcos at 11:45 p.m. and the June 10 robbery of La Familia Mexican Market at 8540 Research Blvd. at 11:23 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect come in and hold two different store clerks at gunpoint. In the second video, a clerk is seen batting away the gun held inches from his face.

In each of the 10 cases, the suspect approached the clerk, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

“He came storming in with a gun already pointed at both of us,” Kiellor Conn, one of the victims, told KXAN in May. Conn’s boss, Rosemary Omar, says she felt more anger than fear.

“Furious, furious I just can’t even, there’s no other word to say it, I was furious,” Omar says. “[I told him] get a damn job like the rest of us!”

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

The previous seven incidents happened at these locations:

• Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 4:18 a.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626 Rd.

• Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 2:50 a.m., Valero, 1405 W. William Cannon Dr.

• Tuesday May 9, 2017 – Pizza Patron, 5717 S IH 35

• Tuesday May 16, 2017 – 1:52 a.m., 7-Eleven, 13641 N IH 35

• Friday, May 19, 2017 – 12:34 a.m., Valero, 9433 Parkfield Dr.

• Tuesday, May 20, 2017 – 6:21 a.m., Texaco, 2800 W William Cannon Dr.

• Monday, May 22, 2017 – 11:01 p.m., Woody’s Market, 100 W FM 1626