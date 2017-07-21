TxDOT suspends toll pay-by-mail invoices and violations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation has suspended all toll pay-by-mail invoices and violations until they have their billing issues resolved.

On Tuesday, the department said some TxTag customers were billed and sent violations in error. TXDOT says the problem stemmed from work the toll authorities were doing to allow tags to work in other states. As a result, information shared between all of the toll agencies was delayed.

TxDOT said they’re in the process of correcting the issues as quickly as they can. “Be assured – customers will NOT pay any fees that they did not accrue on their own,” the agency said. “In fact, those customers with any of the Texas tolling authority tags – TxTag, EZTag and TollTag – do not have to call in; we are working with those tolling agencies to reverse the erroneous charges.”

A customer who wants to speak with someone can call 888-468-9824. They are extending their customer service hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Again, we sincerely apologize for this system error and assure you we are making this right,” TxDOT said in a Facebook post.

 

