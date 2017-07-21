Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Estefania Soto has been in and out of various hospital rooms since the crash on June 10 that killed her boyfriend, 28-year-old Raul Diaz, Jr. They were on a motorcycle on Farm to Market 973 near FM 969 in east Travis County when they were hit head-on by a truck.

The crash killed Diaz and resulted in the premature birth of their child. Soto, 26, was only six months pregnant. She was finally well enough to speak with KXAN about the loss she’s had to deal with, in what became the most viewed video on KXAN.com this week:

5. Video shows APD officer as carbon monoxide sets in

4. Body cam captures train and SUV collision

3. Texas Ranger pulls gun on driver who flipped him off

2. APD seized 75 pounds of liquid meth along I-35

1. Woman who lost boyfriend, pregnancy to drunk driver speaks out

