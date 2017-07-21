Texas agriculture commissioner endorses Kid Rock for Senate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sid Miller has posted a “strong endorsement” of Kid Rock’s 2018 Michigan Senate bid on his Facebook page.

The Texas agriculture commissioner acknowledged that he and Kid Rock, born Robert Ritchie, don’t share the same opinion on every position, but said they are much closer together on the issues than the Democratic incumbent, Debbie Stabenow.

“I don’t care what Kid Rock looks like,” Miller posted Thursday. “He supports and defends the Constitution, is an ardent defender of the 2nd Amendment, and backed Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton for President.”

Miller finished his post by saying he believes Kid Rock will be a great United States senator and signed off his post with #KidRock2018.

Miller, who has been Texas’ Ag commissioner since January 2015, has occasionally found himself in the national spotlight after posting to Facebook. In January, he was rebuked by a West Texas sheriff after claiming a hunting group was fired on by “illegal aliens.” The sheriff said the incident was a result of friendly fire.

Posts in 2015 that suggested using an atomic bomb on the Muslim world and another that compared Syrian refugees to rattlesnakes were roundly condemned.

Kid Rock’s campaign website — featuring slogans like, “I’ll rock the party,” “In Rock We Trust,” and “Pimp of the Nation” — was confirmed as legitimate by the musician on July 12.

Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018, after easily winning in 2012 and 2006, the Associated Press reports, adding that Democrats have traditionally done well in statewide federal elections in Michigan.

The president’s narrow victory over Clinton in Michigan was the first for a GOP presidential nominee in 28 years. President Trump hosted Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin at a White House dinner in April.

Miller was being considered for the job of the nation’s agriculture secretary by President Trump, but was passed over for Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue.