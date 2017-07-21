TCSO in need of volunteers, responding to more victim services calls

By Published:
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers to join its victim services unit.

The unit has responded to an increased number of calls since 2011, and on Friday, representatives said they could use as many as 65 additional volunteers to provide immediate assistance to victims of various criminal and crisis circumstances.

These volunteers respond to victims of family and domestic violence, aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, robberies and/or burglaries, child or elder abuse, structure fires, death notifications, major crashes and natural or accidental deaths that occur within Travis County.

Volunteers must be 21 years of age or older, should have a reliable vehicle and a working cell phone. Volunteers are asked to commit one year to the program.

The unit is still accepting applicants for the volunteer positions. The deadline for applications is Aug. 31.

Visit the Travis County Sheriff’s Office’s website to download an application to become a volunteer.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas speaks with a current volunteer and a program coordinator about their experiences and why they’re asking for so many volunteers on KXAN News at 6 p.m. 

