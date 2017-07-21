Police find driver blocks from scene where train, truck collide in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Union Pacific train and a pickup truck collided and the driver left the scene Friday morning at the intersection of McNeil Road (Farm to Market 620) and the Interstate 35 service road.

Investigators say the driver thought he could beat the train when the collision occurred. Officers say they found the driver and his truck nearby at a park in the 900 block of South Mays Street. He was detained during the investigation.

The driver was unhurt; charges are possible following the interview.

The train has moved and the roadway has reopened.