Related Coverage One dead after motorcycle crash on FM 973

COUPLAND, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died while trying to avoid hitting a car near Coupland Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 37-year-old Timothy Ryan O’Connor of Taylor was riding his Harley Davidson southbound on Farm to Market 973 when a vehicle going north failed to yield while turning left.

To avoid colliding with the car, DPS officials say O’Connor took evasive action but was thrown off his bike. He died at the scene.