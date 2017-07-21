Mail thieves working harder than usual this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United States Postal Service says they are seeing an unusually high number of mail theft cases in Central Texas.

Right now the USPS has 25 open investigations and hope to make arrests soon.

US Postal Inspector Mike Sullivan says the 78745 and 78749 zip codes are being targeted the most, which includes Delisa Bressler’s southwest Austin neighborhood.

“Everybody was on the phones talking to each other, “Hey did you hear our mailboxes got hit?”‘ said Bressler.

She started making a mental checklist of who to call. “What [paper] bills do I still get?” said Bressler. “Look for any unusual activity on accounts.”

Leeann Martin found the same problem at her group of mailboxes just one street over.

“It’s a bit scary to tell you the truth because I’ve always felt very safe in this area,” said Martin.

Another neighbor, who wants to remain anonymous, shared footage from her home security camera. She believes two men who got out of an SUV seen pulling up Thursday at 4:02 a.m. were up to no good. She called Austin police and left a message with the USPS.

She is surprised no one has called her back to take a look at her video and pictures.

“This is truly an epidemic,” said Bressler.

For now, the mail on her street has been stopped, and a sign on the mailboxes says it must be picked up at the post office. That same sign says the mailboxes may not be repaired for another four months.

The USPS says it is a good idea to remove your mail daily, and call 911 to report anything unusual.