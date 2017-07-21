Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder brought to life by Radio Flyer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American company famous for little red wagons is rolling our a new ride straight from Tatooine; Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder.

Radio Flyer’s two-seat, motorized vehicle will let your little Jedis reenact their favorite scenes from what’s arguably the best Star Wars movie.

This sweet upgrade to the traditional wagon has a top speed of 5 MPH and has a max weight capacity of 130 pounds.

You can preorder one of these to secure your place at the top of the best-parent-ever list for $499, we’ll be crossing our fingers your little ones don’t sell it in order to pay for a flight to another planet.