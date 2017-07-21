Kyle man, woman killed in fiery 18-wheeler crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man and woman from Kyle were killed when the 18-wheeler they were in struck a tree and caught on fire over the weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 on Farm to Market 2001 between State Highway 130 and County View Road just northwest of Lockhart.

The truck driver, Jesus Santana, 53, and his passenger, Maria Turrubiartes-De Santana, 44, were traveling southeast at an unsafe speed when they drove off the roadway and crashed into the tree, authorities say. The fire that occurred after the crash killed both.