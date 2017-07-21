ICE operations nets 123 arrests in Central, South Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent eight-day enforcement operation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement netted 13 arrests in Austin.

Another 110 people who are in the country illegally were arrested in Waco, Harlingen, Laredo and San Antonio. ICE says it conducted the operation from July 10-19 and their targets were people who had prior criminal convictions ranging anywhere from aggravated assault to domestic violence

The majority of the suspects were from Mexico.

During the course of the operation, two aliens that were arrested who had outstanding warrants. One was turned to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office based on an outstanding warrant for possessing marijuana.

In its press release, ICE mentioned that they turned the suspect over to TCSO even though the agency “refuses to honor all ICE detainers.”

All of the targets in this operation were amenable to arrest and removal under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.