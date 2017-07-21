Greg Kelley case takes another turn with new accusations against second man

KXAN Staff Published:
Johnathan McCarty (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Johnathan McCarty (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — New details emerged Friday surrounding a man investigators are focused on in a child sexual assault case, as another man convicted of the crime, Greg Kelley, tries to clear his name.

A new court document alleges Johnathan McCarty sexually assaulted four women using a date rape drug, according to a writ filed by Greg Kelley’s attorney.

McCarty has not been charged in any sexual assault case, but he is being held in the Williamson County Jail on unrelated drug charges.

Greg Kelley returns to Williamson County Jail (KXAN Photo)
Greg Kelley returns to Williamson County Jail (KXAN Photo)

Greg Kelly was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting a 4-year-old at a home day care back in 2014.

He’s since been moved back to Williamson County while the district attorney takes another look at his case.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s