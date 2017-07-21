Greg Kelley case takes another turn with new accusations against second man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — New details emerged Friday surrounding a man investigators are focused on in a child sexual assault case, as another man convicted of the crime, Greg Kelley, tries to clear his name.

A new court document alleges Johnathan McCarty sexually assaulted four women using a date rape drug, according to a writ filed by Greg Kelley’s attorney.

McCarty has not been charged in any sexual assault case, but he is being held in the Williamson County Jail on unrelated drug charges.

Greg Kelly was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting a 4-year-old at a home day care back in 2014.

He’s since been moved back to Williamson County while the district attorney takes another look at his case.