Driskill Hotel, Star Bar facing suit tied to drunk driving crash

The Driskill (Melissa Hinkle/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bar and a well known hotel on Sixth Street are both facing a lawsuit accusing them of overserving a woman who hit a cyclist last month.

The father of Jo Jo Mckibben is suing The Driskill Hotel, Star Bar and the driver claiming the lawsuit claims the businesses served Katie Bykowski too many drinks when she was clearly intoxicated.

“The statements made by the drunk driver to the police on the night of the collision suggest that she was given or served a lot of alcohol and we just need answers, ” Attorney Brad Houston said.

Mckibben was rushed into emergency surgery after she was hit last month. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and several fractures and she’s still recovering.

Police say Bykowski ran a red light on 6th Street and Lamar Blvd., hit a van and then spun into McKibben at the light. Bykowski is facing intoxication assault charges.

We reached out to the Driskill Hotel and Star Bar for their side of the story. The Driskill told us they could not comment on the lawsuit and we are still waiting to hear back from Star Bar.

