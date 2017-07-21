Austin to host citywide ‘play day’ to keep kids active

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Parks Department is working to keep children fit by letting them go wild.

“Rock Climbing!” shouted 6-year-old Ethan Farbar, excited to play Friday.

He was at Austin’s Palmer Events Center as part of his summer camp — climbing walls, playing soccer, among other activities. Ethan wants all other kids to do the same.

“Because they’re not getting exercise and great muscles,” he said.

Keep Austin Playing is hosting its third annual citywide interactive play day at the Palmer Events Center.

Austin Parks and Recreation health promotions coordinator Jill Habegger-Cain says a city as health conscious as Austin should have more health conscious activities for impressionable children.

“We have kids that are… not physically active enough,” she said. “They… sit on the couch and they play video games. So, we want to remind them to get out.”

Any child can get active Saturday at the event center. Keep Austin Playing’s play day is a free, public event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thousands came out last year, and the parks department expects the same Saturday.