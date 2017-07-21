Another fox tests positive for rabies in same part of San Marcos

Related Coverage Rabid fox attacks family’s dog in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A fox showing unusual behavior in San Marcos on Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, making it the second rabies case in the city in less than a month.

The fox in the most recent case was found in the 1400 block of Wonder World Drive, just east of Interstate 35 and next to the StarPlex 12 movie theater.

The last case, on June 28, involved a dog that was exposed to rabies after being attacked by a fox in the exact same area. Tests determined the fox that attacked the dog was infected with the skunk strain of the rabies virus, according to the city of San Marcos.

Animal Control is asking neighbors to be careful toward any skunks in the area, especially if they should unusual behavior.

San Marcos Animal Services officers say they are strongly urging residents to keep their pets up to date with their rabies vaccinations, which are required by state law and local ordinances. The vaccinations are good for one to three years depending on the type.

The city is warning the public not to touch or handle foxes because they can transmit rabies. Other common carriers are skunks, raccoons, bats and coyotes. San Marcos put out the following reminders:

• Wild animals and should never be handled

• Some foxes may be infected with rabies

• Not all sick animals are rabid, and not all rabid animals appear sick

• If you see a fox in a location where a person can reach it please contact Animal Services immediately at 512-805-2655.

A man in Kyle recently had to go through rabies treatment after he was bitten by a rabid bat.