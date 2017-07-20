WATCH: ‘Supernatural’ stars talk Austin, beer business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the stars of CW’s Supernatural appeared on the Conan show Wednesday night, Austin was name-dropped several times. Both Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles live in Austin when they’re not shooting the show in Vancouver, B.C.

Since it was Padalecki’s 35th birthday Wednesday, he was “forced” to do a keg stand… that contained beer from Ackles’ newest business venture–a brewery near the Dripping Springs area. Ackles used the opportunity to promote Family Business Beer Co., which is slated to open late this summer at 19510 Hamilton Pool Rd.

During production hiatus this summer, Ackles has been out at the brewery helping with various tasks, as seen here:

According to county records, the 15-acre property along Hamilton Pool Road was purchased back in the summer of 2015 for the brewery space. Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission records show the company filed for their Brewery license in December 2016.

