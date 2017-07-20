Video shows APD officer as carbon monoxide sets in

KXAN News Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN has obtained video of an APD officer in the moments he realizes something is wrong with his patrol car and is making him sick.

The dash camera video tells the story as Sgt. Zachary LaHood asks another officer to check his car when he realizes something could be wrong. As it turns out, carbon monoxide leaking inside his APD patrol car.

“Can you hop in my driver’s seat and see if you smell…I almost hit the road twice and I think I’m going to get sick.” Sgt. LaHood says.

“Want me to have somebody come check you out?” the other officer asks.

“No, man. I just need fresh air. I started having headaches,” LaHood replies.

Since then LaHood filed a lawsuit against Ford and says he was left with long-term neurological problems after he was poisoned. According to the lawsuit, LaHood was working as on-duty police sergeant for APD at around 1:30 a.m. on March 18, 2017 when he became nauseous, light-headed and had cognitive difficulties, headaches and blurred vision.

Just last night we learned two more Austin police officers went to the hospital, sick because of  carbon monoxide in their own patrol vehicles, according to  Austin Police Association president Ken Casaday.

Casaday tells KXAN that there has been a problem with Ford Explorers and that this has been reported by police departments across the country. The vehicles were recalled by the manufacturer for a short time and were then brought back.

At least eleven officers have now been treated for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, that means there are more than 40 cases dating back to March. The APA, the union representing officers, is asking for new and better detectors in patrol vehicles, modifications to exhaust systems on the Ford Explorers known to cause the problem and the union as asking that an officer be on the city’s task force seeking to resolve the issue.

The union told officers to drive with their windows down in those Ford Explorers in the fleet. Explorers make up more than 60 percent of the APD fleet.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s