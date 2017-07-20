VIDEO: Mice scurry around Dallas Chipotle



DALLAS (KXAN) — Chipotle just can’t seem to catch a break; video surfaced Wednesday showing mice scurrying around a Dallas-area location while employees used a broom to chase them out of the building.

The mice apparently fell from the ceiling while customers were eating.

KXAS in Dallas reports some customers left the restaurant immediately while others continued eating.

Chipotle calls the mice invasion at its North Market Street location an extremely isolated incident. They say the mice got in through small cracks in the building and they plan to repair those cracks as soon as possible.