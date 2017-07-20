VIDEO: Mice scurry around Dallas Chipotle

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:


DALLAS (KXAN) — Chipotle just can’t seem to catch a break; video surfaced Wednesday showing mice scurrying around a Dallas-area location while employees used a broom to chase them out of the building.

The mice apparently fell from the ceiling while customers were eating.

KXAS in Dallas reports some customers left the restaurant immediately while others continued eating.

Chipotle calls the mice invasion at its North Market Street location an extremely isolated incident. They say the mice got in through small cracks in the building and they plan to repair those cracks as soon as possible.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s