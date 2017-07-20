TX Senate OKs agency oversight bill in late-night session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Early Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would like Texas senators to move on to the other major issues they are taking up during the special session.

Abbott’s announcement came after the Texas Senate approved bills reauthorizing the Texas Medical Board and other state agencies whose operations were jeopardized by similar measures stalling in May.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick convened an unusual floor session after midnight Thursday for the move on just the third day of a special legislative session. Patrick let the normally routine bills die during the regular session, forcing Abbott to call lawmakers back to work so they could revive key conservative priorities.

Abbott directed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tackle 20 major issues during the special session, including a previously stalled “bathroom bill” targeting transgender Texans.

But work couldn’t begin on anything else until the Senate passed the agency oversight bills, and Patrick’s chamber rushed to approve them.

Texas House approval is expected soon.