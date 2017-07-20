TX Senate OKs agency oversight bill in late-night session

KXAN Staff Published:
Texas State Capitol building. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
Texas State Capitol building. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Early Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would like Texas senators to move on to the other major issues they are taking up during the special session.

Abbott’s announcement came after the Texas Senate approved bills reauthorizing the Texas Medical Board and other state agencies whose operations were jeopardized by similar measures stalling in May.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick convened an unusual floor session after midnight Thursday for the move on just the third day of a special legislative session. Patrick let the normally routine bills die during the regular session, forcing Abbott to call lawmakers back to work so they could revive key conservative priorities.

Abbott directed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tackle 20 major issues during the special session, including a previously stalled “bathroom bill” targeting transgender Texans.

But work couldn’t begin on anything else until the Senate passed the agency oversight bills, and Patrick’s chamber rushed to approve them.

Texas House approval is expected soon.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s