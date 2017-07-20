Tree in Marble Falls poisoned; business offering $5K reward

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A Marble Falls western wear store is offering a $5,000 reward in search of the person employees say poisoned a 16-year-old live oak tree on the store’s property.

Owner Todd Blair says in late June he started noticing that the only tree in front of Blair’s Western Wear began showing signs of the poisoning. Blair says the leaves began turning yellow, then falling off. A month later, the tree is very sparse and doesn’t show much hope of surviving.

Blair says he found that a ring of liquid had been poured around the tree. An arborist collected a sample of the soil and sent it off to a lab, which found a strong batch of herbicides had been poured onto the soil.

The Marble Falls Police Department is also investigating. Captain Glenn Hanson says his team is also having the soil around the tree tested and awaits lab results. Police are also working on sharpening some of the store’s security footage that caught a suspect in the act.

