Tree in Marble Falls poisoned; business offering $5K reward

Store owner offering $5,000 to anyone who can lead police to the person responsible

By Published:
16-year-old oak tree is dying after suspected poisoning in Marble Falls.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A Marble Falls western wear store is offering a $5,000 reward in search of the person employees say poisoned a 16-year-old live oak tree on the store’s property.

Owner Todd Blair says in late June he started noticing that the only tree in front of Blair’s Western Wear began showing signs of the poisoning. Blair says the leaves began turning yellow, then falling off. A month later, the tree is very sparse and doesn’t show much hope of surviving.

Blair says he found that a ring of liquid had been poured around the tree. An arborist collected a sample of the soil and sent it off to a lab, which found a strong batch of herbicides had been poured onto the soil.

The Marble Falls Police Department is also investigating. Captain Glenn Hanson says his team is also having the soil around the tree tested and awaits lab results. Police are also working on sharpening some of the store’s security footage that caught a suspect in the act.

At 6, KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell will show the tree’s damage, and look into the criminal charges the person responsible could face.

Marble Falls tree poisoned in front of Blair's Western Wear. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)
Marble Falls tree poisoned in front of Blair’s Western Wear. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s