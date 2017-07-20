Lower speed limits in place on US 290 from Blanco Co. to Travis Co.

By Published: Updated:
TxDOT works with City of Dripping Springs to reduce the speed limit along highway 290. (KXAN photo)
TxDOT works with City of Dripping Springs to reduce the speed limit along US 290. (KXAN photo)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Speed limits along US Highway 290 near Dripping Springs have changed once again. City leaders say it was a necessary change to make sure drivers stay safe.

A 45 mph zone has been extended through the city and speed limits have been reduced on the edges of town. The 45 mph zone now stretches from Crow Ranch Road to just west of Roger Hanks Parkway. On the outer edges of the city, speed limits on US 290 have been reduced overall by 5 mph from the Blanco County line to the Travis County line.

“They speed by constantly. It’s like one out of every 10 cars may be going the speed limit,” said Kody Percivill.

He works right on Highway 290 and says speeding has always been a problem. “Everyone speeds, if you aren’t going fast enough, you better be in the right-hand lane,” he said.

The city of Dripping Springs says it has been fighting for over two decades to protect drivers. “We’ve been talking about traffic and traffic safety since 1995 when I started here,” said Dripping Springs City Engineer Rick Coneway.

In that time, Coneway says the city has grown exponentially. “We have worker traffic, we have more school traffic and we have more construction traffic. So, that makes it less safe than it was 20 years ago,” he said.

Since Coneway started working for the city, he says there have been a lot of changes to the speed limits due to the growth and amount of drivers on the road. “It used to be 70, but then it went to 65 and now it’s 60,” said Coneway.

The speed limit changes weren’t made to only protect those out on the highway, it also helps those near downtown as well.

“We’ve basically started the lower speed limits further east and further west to slow down the traffic through the city,” said Coneway.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s